Trump says COVID-19 aid talks have restarted, good chance for deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said talks with Congress have restarted over further COVID-19 relief and that there was a good chance a deal could be reached, but gave no other details about a possible agreement.

“Now they are starting to work out,” he told Fox Business Network in a telephone interview about talks, after he cut off negotiations via a post on Twitter earlier this week. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)