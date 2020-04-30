UPDATE 1-Pelosi says additional state aid would be for up to four years

(Adds details and background)

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that a prospective $500 billion in congressional coronavirus assistance for U.S. states would be intended to sustain state governments for a period of up to four years.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are pushing to include aid to help state and local governments in upcoming legislation on the response to the coronavirus. A bill has yet to emerge in Congress.

“It’s approaching $500 billion,” Pelosi told CNN in describing the assistance she hopes to secure for states. “But again, over a period of at least three, perhaps four years.”

Pelosi emphasized that the aid would be earmarked to help states cover the costs of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, including tax revenues as a result of the national business shutdown.

But the future of new coronavirus legislation has been clouded by partisan disagreements.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the chamber’s top Republican, has signaled that he is open to providing additional aid to states and municipalities but wants Democrats to agree to a measure that would protect businesses from COVID-related litigation.

Pelosi said on Wednesday that Democrats were not inclined to support business protections. Instead, she emphasized the need to protect workers and patients.