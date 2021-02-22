Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

U.S. House budget committee approves $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid bill

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives budget committee approved Monday a bill with $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, backed by President Joe Biden.

The measure passed the panel on a vote of 19-16. The full House of Representatives hopes to pass the bill later this week. It would stimulate the U.S. economy and carry out Biden’s proposals to provide additional money for COVID-19 vaccines and other medical equipment.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up