U.S. House Speaker Pelosi, Mnuchin narrow differences on aid bill, Pelosi spokesman says

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “continued to narrow their differences” in a 53-minute telephone conversation Monday about a fresh coronavirus aid package, Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter.

Pelosi hopes that by the end of Tuesday there will be “clarity” on whether a coronavirus stimulus bill can be passed before the Nov. 3 elections, Hammill wrote. He said Pelosi and Mnuchin will talk again on Tuesday, and staff work on the matter will continue “around the clock.” (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler)