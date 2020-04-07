U.S. Senate leader hopes to OK more money for small businesses on Thursday

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he was working with the Senate’s top Democrat to get more funds approved this week for a small business lending program that is a mainstay of the nation’s coronavirus economic relief efforts.

Separately, Republican Senator Marco Rubio in a tweet called those talks “good news,” adding that the emergency program needed another $200 billion to $250 billion in funding.

McConnell, in his statement, said he hoped the Senate could approve additional funding on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)