U.S. Senate leader says coronavirus aid bill should advance in early 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said that any new coronavirus aid package should be considered in early 2021, possibly closing the door to such legislation shortly following the Nov. 3 elections.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said, “I think that will be something we’ll need to do right at the beginning of the year, targeted particularly at small businesses that are struggling and hospitals that are now dealing with a second wave of the coronavirus.”