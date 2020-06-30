U.S. Senate Republicans to push next coronavirus aid bill in late July

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Another potentially large coronavirus aid bill will move through the U.S. Senate in late July, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans predicted on Tuesday.
Without providing details of a bill still being crafted, McConnell said “basic protections” provided by federal unemployment insurance should be included but indicated they would not be as generous as those in pandemic-related legislation enacted earlier this year.
Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Franklin Paul