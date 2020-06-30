Bonds News
June 30, 2020 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate Republicans to push next coronavirus aid bill in late July

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Another potentially large coronavirus aid bill will move through the U.S. Senate in late July, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans predicted on Tuesday.

Without providing details of a bill still being crafted, McConnell said “basic protections” provided by federal unemployment insurance should be included but indicated they would not be as generous as those in pandemic-related legislation enacted earlier this year.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below