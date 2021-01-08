U.S. Senator Manchin opposes $2,000 direct checks amid COVID-19 -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Friday said he opposed bigger direct checks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing cold water on possible further stimulus payments despite Democrats’ regained control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, a conservative stronghold, told the Washington Post in an interview that he would “absolutely not” support a new round of payments, despite Democratic leaders’ calls for $2,000 checks. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)