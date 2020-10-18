U.S. Speaker Pelosi says differences remain on testing language in coronavirus relief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces her plans for Congress to create a "Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act," after U.S. President Donald Trump came down with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a Capitol Hill news conference in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said differences remain with President Donald Trump’s administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package, including language on testing provisions that affect minority populations.

“They took out ... 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing. And the tracing part is so important because communities of color had been disproportionately affected by this,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.”