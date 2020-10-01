U.S.'s Mnuchin offers $1.6 trillion in stimulus - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - U. S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made on Wednesday a counteroffer of about $1.6 trillion in stimulus measures to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter here.
“Mnuchin has offered $1.6 trillion in stimulus with offsets taking it lower,” the reporter said.
Earlier, Mnuchin said the Trump administration would not accept Democrats’ proposal for a $2.2-trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
