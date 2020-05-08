White House not considering another stimulus bill this month -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - The White House will not consider any further stimulus legislation this month as it eyes the economic impact from reopening U.S. states, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday, adding that formal talks with Congress have paused.

Kudlow, in a separate interview on Bloomberg Television, added that the Trump administration was making contingency plans for a second wave of potential novel coronavirus cases, including possible future activity shutdowns. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert, writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)