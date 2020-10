WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it saw a potential deal on COVID-19 stimulus funding in “coming weeks,” casting doubt on whether a deal could be struck with Congress before the Nov. 3 election.

“We’re confident that we can get something in the coming weeks,” Alyssah Farah told Fox News in an interview. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)