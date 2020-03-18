Corrections News
March 18, 2020 / 11:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-U.S. congressman Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus -statement

1 Min Read

(Corrects party affiliation to Republican from Democrat)

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms of the disease.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and has not returned home to Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified “a short while ago” that he tested positive. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

