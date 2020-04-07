Healthcare
April 7, 2020 / 4:59 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. official urges China to allow direct work with Wuhan labs on coronavirus

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - A senior Trump administration official on Tuesday called on China to allow the United States to work directly with laboratories in Wuhan on coronavirus research, saying this was critical to saving lives globally.

On Sunday, China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said in a New York Times opinion piece there had been ‘unpleasant talk’ between the two countries about the virus but that now was the time for “solidarity, collaboration and mutual support”. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom)

