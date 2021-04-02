CDC issues next phase of guidance to cruise ship industry

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume.

CDC said the next phase of the CDC’s conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers. The cruise industry had pleaded with CDC to issue new guidance, saying in a March 24 statement the “lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)