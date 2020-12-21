Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Delta Air Lines requiring COVID testing for NY-bound UK travelers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An airport worker stands on a tarmac next to a Delta Air Lines plane at Pittsburgh International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines confirmed Monday it will require pre-departure COVID tests before passengers leave from the United Kingdom to New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first disclosed the decision on Twitter after British Airways earlier said it would take the step as international leaders react to news of a highly infectious new strain. A Delta spokeswoman confirmed the decision.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

