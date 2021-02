FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden told Democrats the proposal ten Senate Republicans have made for $600 billion in COVID-19 relief is “way too small.”

Schumer spoke to reporters after an online meeting of Senate Democrats with the president about Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.