Healthcare
April 15, 2020 / 4:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate Democrats seek $30 bln plan for national coronavirus testing program

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, said on Wednesday, that testing for the fast-spreading and deadly coronavirus is inadequate and that the country should plow $30 billion into a national test program.

“We have to ramp up testing so it can be done on a broader scale,” Schumer said in a call with reporters, adding that the “nationwide effort” should include more rapid tests and contact tracing. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below