U.S. not expecting to impose domestic travel curbs for now - DHS official

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is not expecting to impose restrictions on domestic U.S. travel for now as part of its measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, a senior U.S. Department of Homeland Security official said on Saturday.

“There’s no expectation we need domestic travel restrictions at this time,” said the official, who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

A senior Transportation Security Administration, speaking to the same briefing, said that domestic and international air passenger volume is down by as much as 30 percent, and higher in some locations. (Reporting by Jonathan Landay Editing by Alistair Bell)