U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX - U.S. official

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization’s COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. coordinator on global COVID, Gayle Smith, told a news conference on Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

“The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions,” Smith said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey)