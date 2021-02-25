U.S. driving fell to lowest level last year since 2001 - USDOT

FILE PHOTO: Cars fill the road as people travel before the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. drivers logged 13.2% fewer miles in 2020, as road use fell to its lowest level since 2001 while millions of Americans worked from home and avoided travel and tourism destinations during the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said driving on American roads last year fell by 430.2 billion miles to 2.83 trillion total miles and was down 10.3% in December.