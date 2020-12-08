Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

U.S. Senate's No. 2 Democrat says Trump wants $1,200 checks in COVID relief bill

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, said on Tuesday the White House has signaled that President Donald Trump wants Americans to receive $1,200 stimulus checks as part of coronavirus relief legislation.

“We’ve received some signals from the White House that the president particularly would like to send out those $1,200 checks,” Durbin said on CNN.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up