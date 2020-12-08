U.S. Senate's No. 2 Democrat says Trump wants $1,200 checks in COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, said on Tuesday the White House has signaled that President Donald Trump wants Americans to receive $1,200 stimulus checks as part of coronavirus relief legislation.
“We’ve received some signals from the White House that the president particularly would like to send out those $1,200 checks,” Durbin said on CNN.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
