June 29, 2020

U.S. still poised for V-shaped recovery despite reopening setbacks -Trump adviser

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy still appears headed for a “V”-shaped recovery despite some setbacks in efforts to reopen state economies that had been shuttered for the coronavirus, a top White House adviser said on Monday.

“At the moment, the story looks very good. We’re set for a V-shaped recovery,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC. “Might it change? Yes, it might and we’ll be looking very, very carefully at this.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

