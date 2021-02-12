Biden says CDC guidance on reopening schools is solid science

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on school reopenings during the novel coronavirus pandemic is “the best available scientific evidence on how to reopen schools safely.”

“As many states continue to follow the CDC’s recommendation to prioritize teachers for vaccination, I urge all states to follow suit,” Biden said in a statement after the U.S. public health agency recommended universal mask-wearing and physical distancing to get children back in the classroom. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)