FACTBOX-Which U.S. schools are going online and which are reopening classrooms

July 14 (Reuters) - With the new school year fast approaching, some U.S. districts have announced plans to reopen for students who want to attend in-person class, while others will only offer online instruction or a mix of classroom and remote learning.

Still others have yet to decide what to do as classes are normally due to resume in August or September.

Here is a sample of what some of the largest school districts are doing:

NEW YORK

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on July 14 he was “hopeful” that schools in the largest school district in the United States could reopen in September, when the city would have students alternate between classrooms and their homes, pending state approval. The governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, said on July 13 the state will only allow schools to reopen in areas where the daily infection rate is below 5% of all tests for the novel coronavirus.

CALIFORNIA

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said it was up to local school districts to determine how best to educate their students.

School districts in Los Angeles and San Diego jointly announced on July 13 the new school year will start with online-only instruction. Los Angeles, which has the second largest school district in the country, will resume digital learning on Aug. 18 and San Diego on Aug. 31 as previously scheduled. Both districts will continue planning for a return to normal as soon as public health conditions allow.

FLORIDA

The state education department says local school districts and colleges should work directly with their county health departments to establish rules on reopening schools.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the fourth largest district in the country, plans to offer a choice between in-person and online education, but schools will remain closed as long as the county remains in Phase 1, the strictest of a three-phase state of emergency.

CHICAGO

A decision about Chicago Public Schools, the third largest district in the United States, would be made “soon,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on July 9. In the meantime, the district has banned athletic competitions and physical contact of any kind during practice.

TEXAS

Texas schools must offer daily on-campus instruction to all students, but parents will have the option to choose remote learning, according to Texas Education Agency guidelines announced July 7. Texas public school districts must reopen campuses for in-person instruction in August in order to continue receiving state funding, unless the governor issues a school closure order or there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus that forces a temporary shutdown, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

ATLANTA

Atlanta Public Schools will conduct virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, according to a plan by Superintendent Lisa Herring. The school board on July 13 approved delaying the start of the school year two weeks, to Aug. 24, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Remote learning may be extended if the spread of the coronavirus is not contained.

SEATTLE

Seattle Public Schools said on July 2 families may choose either a hybrid model with some in-person learning and some remote/online learning, or a 100% online option. The in-person instruction would be for a minimum of two days per week for all K-12 students.

OMAHA

Omaha Public Schools officials said on June 26 it would divide students into two groups with half attending school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday. Students would rotate attending on Wednesday.

NASHVILLE

Metro Nashville Public Schools said on June 26 it will offer families the choice of in-person instruction, once it is safe to open classrooms, or digital learning.