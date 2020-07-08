Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been pushing states to open American schools in the fall, on Wednesday threatened to cut off federal funding to those that did not open.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!” Trump said on Twitter, pointing to schools reopening in some European countries with no problems.

It was not clear what specific aid the Republican president had in mind. States are responsible for primary and secondary education under the U.S. Constitution but the federal government provides some supplementary aid.