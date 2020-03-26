U.S. EPA eases back enforcement during coronavirus outbreak -memo

March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ease back on enforcement and compliance requirements to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak, according to an agency memo dated Thursday and seen by Reuters.

The memo said the agency does not expect to penalize companies for violating various monitoring and reporting requirements and would “focus its resources largely on situations that may create an acute risk or imminent threat to public health or the environment.” (Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Valerie Volcovici; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Chris Reese)