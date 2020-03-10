U.S. Defense Secretary postpones trip to help with coronavirus -spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is postponing his upcoming trip to India, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in order to help manage the Department of Defense’s coronavirus response, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Secretary of Defense has decided to postpone his travel,” Department of Defense spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement, adding that the trip would occur at “a later date.” (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Andrew Heavens)