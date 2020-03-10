Healthcare
March 10, 2020 / 12:56 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. Defense Secretary postpones trip to help with coronavirus -spokeswoman

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is postponing his upcoming trip to India, Uzbekistan and Pakistan in order to help manage the Department of Defense’s coronavirus response, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Secretary of Defense has decided to postpone his travel,” Department of Defense spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement, adding that the trip would occur at “a later date.” (Reporting by Idrees Ali, Writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below