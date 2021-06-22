U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium set to expire June 30 is expected to be extended by another month, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

An announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

The national ban on residential evictions was first implemented last September and was extended in March until June 30.

The White House and CDC did not comment.

On Tuesday, a group of 44 U.S. lawmakers urged the extension, citing an estimate from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that about “6 million renter households are behind on their rent and at risk of eviction.” (Reporting by David Shepardson and Michelle Conlin Editing by Chris Reese)