WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday extended the pause on single family home foreclosures and real-estate owned evictions put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic for another month through Feb. 28.

The moratorium had been set to expire Jan. 31, according to the agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)