U.S. to issue guidance for Americans recovering from coronavirus -Fauci

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will soon set guidelines to help Americans who recover from a coronavirus infection determine when its safe to return to regular life, the government’s top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, speaking in an interview with basketball star Stephen Curry on Instagram, said an increasing number of ill Americans meant that determining a return to health based on medical tests would not always be feasible and that guidance was needed. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)