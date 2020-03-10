U.S. FDA postpones foreign inspections through April on coronavirus concerns

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was postponing most foreign inspections through April due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the interim, the agency said it would implement additional measures to ensure safety of products imported to the United States including physical examinations or product sampling at borders. (reut.rs/2IBvbi4)

Inspections deemed critical by the U.S. would still be considered on a case-by-cases basis, the FDA said. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)