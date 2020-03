(Repeats with no change in text to connect to alerts)

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve, citing “tremendous hardship” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday said it would begin backstopping an unprecedented range of credit for households, small businesses and major employers.

The Fed said in a statement the effort was taken because “it has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Dan Burns)