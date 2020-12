FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A one-week extension of federal funding to avoid a U.S. government shutdown secured enough votes on Wednesday for passage in U.S. House of Representatives.

Voting continued on the measure, which would extend current federal funds through Dec. 18 after money runs out on Friday.

The Senate is expected to vote on the legislation later this week.