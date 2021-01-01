CORRECTED-More infectious COVID-19 variant found in Florida -state officials

(Corrects to say variant, not strain, in headline and first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - A more infections variant of COVID-19 that has swept through the United Kingdom has been identified in Florida, state health officials said on Thursday, marking the third known case in the United States.

The Florida Health Department said on Twitter that the case involved a male in his 20s in Martin County with no history of travel. Two other cases involving the UK variant of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Colorado and California.