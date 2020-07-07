Dozens of Florida hospitals at full ICU capacity -state data report

July 7 (Reuters) - More than four dozen hospitals in Florida on Tuesday reported that their intensive care units have reached capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state and throughout the country.

Hospital intensive care units were full at 54 hospitals across 25 of Florida’s 67 counties, according to data published on Tuesday morning by the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. More than 300 hospitals were included in the report, but not all had adult ICUs. (Reporting by Maria Caspani, Lisa Shumaker and Gabriella Borter, Editing by Franklin Paul)