Healthcare
March 9, 2020

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.

“The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States,” the Florida Department of Health wrote. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

