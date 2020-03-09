Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.

“The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States,” the Florida Department of Health wrote. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)