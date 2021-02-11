RPT-White House says no specific decisions on domestic air travel under review

(Repeats with story label for some media subscribers, no change to content)

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday rejected media reports it is considering any new domestic air travel restrictions.

“To be clear, there have been no decisions made around additional public health measures for domestic travel safety. The administration is continuing to discuss recommendations across the travel space, but no specific decisions are under consideration,” a White House spokesman told Reuters.

Reports that the administration was considering imposing restrictions on travel to Florida brought denunciations from many Republican lawmakers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)