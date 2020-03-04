CORRECTED-Emergency coronavirus funding bill unveiled in U.S. Congress

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Legislation funding emergency efforts to combat the spreading coronavirus was unveiled in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and would total $8.3 billion, including money to develop vaccines and tests for the disease, according to a House of Representatives Democratic aide.

The legislation could be approved by the House as soon as Wednesday, paving the way for final action by the Senate this week. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan, Editing by Franklin Paul)