FACTBOX-U.S. invests more than $2 bln to develop coronavirus vaccine

May 21 (Reuters) - As drugmakers race to develop vaccines for the novel coronavirus, the United States is rushing to secure access to these medicines by providing funding. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, will provide up to $1.2 billion to accelerate British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine development and secure 300 million doses. BARDA has invested more than $2 billion and funded more than 30 projects, including for diagnostics and treatments. The agency has awarded grants to Moderna, the first in the U.S. to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanofi, the world’s largest vaccine maker, and Johnson & Johnson. The following table lists publicly disclosed BARDA funding to date: Company BARDA Funding Vaccine type Stage of development AstraZeneca Plc up to $1.2 bln AZD1222 was developed by the Early-stage study underway in UK since April; University of Oxford and licensed to late-stage study with about 30,000 subjects planned AstraZeneca for summer in U.S. Moderna Plc $430 mln mRNA-1273 - uses synthetic messenger Vaccine produced positive results in 45-subject RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the safety trial; late-stage trial to start in July coronavirus Johnson & Johnson $456.2 Mln Viral Vector Vaccine for COVID-19 - Will begin human testing in September, with an eye uses pharma unit Janssen Research's toward having a vaccine ready under an emergency use established Adenovirus 26 platform authorization in early 2021 Sanofi SA $30.7 Mln Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Protein Vaccine Plans to enroll 1000s of subjects globally for - Based on co's FDA-licensed seasonal early-stage trials for the vaccine it is developing influenza vaccine Flublok with GlaxoSmithKline Plc *Sanofi is also working with U.S.-based Translate Bio Inc on another vaccine candidate based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA). This vaccine has not received funding from BARDA. Source: BARDA website (bit.ly/2z9CMDr) (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)