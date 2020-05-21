Credit RSS
May 21, 2020 / 5:40 PM / in 2 hours

FACTBOX-U.S. invests more than $2 bln to develop coronavirus vaccine

3 Min Read

    May 21 (Reuters) - As drugmakers race to develop vaccines for the novel coronavirus, the United States is rushing to secure access to these
medicines by providing funding.
    The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, will provide
up to $1.2 billion to accelerate British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine development and secure 300 million doses. BARDA has invested
more than $2 billion and funded more than 30 projects, including for diagnostics and treatments. The agency has awarded grants to Moderna, the
first in the U.S. to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanofi, the world’s largest vaccine maker, and Johnson & Johnson.
    The following table lists publicly disclosed BARDA funding to date:
         
 Company                       BARDA Funding         Vaccine type                            Stage of development
 AstraZeneca Plc               up to $1.2 bln        AZD1222 was developed by the            Early-stage study underway in UK since April;
                                                     University of Oxford and licensed to    late-stage study with about 30,000 subjects planned
                                                     AstraZeneca                             for summer in U.S.
 Moderna Plc                   $430 mln              mRNA-1273 - uses synthetic messenger    Vaccine produced positive results in 45-subject
                                                     RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the     safety trial; late-stage trial to start in July 
                                                     coronavirus                             
 Johnson & Johnson             $456.2 Mln            Viral Vector Vaccine for COVID-19 -     Will begin human testing in September, with an eye
                                                     uses pharma unit Janssen Research's     toward having a vaccine ready under an emergency use
                                                     established Adenovirus 26 platform      authorization in early 2021
 Sanofi SA                     $30.7 Mln             Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Protein Vaccine  Plans to enroll 1000s of subjects globally for
                                                     -  Based on co's FDA-licensed seasonal  early-stage trials for the vaccine it is developing
                                                     influenza vaccine Flublok               with GlaxoSmithKline Plc        
 *Sanofi is also working with U.S.-based Translate Bio Inc on another vaccine candidate based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA). This
vaccine has not received funding from BARDA.
    
    Source: BARDA website (bit.ly/2z9CMDr)

 (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
