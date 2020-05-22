FACTBOX-U.S. pours billions into development of coronavirus vaccines, tests

(Adds tables for treatments and diagnostics that have received BARDA funding) May 22 (Reuters) - As drugmakers race to develop vaccines, tests and therapies for the novel coronavirus, the United States is rushing to secure access to them by providing funding. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, will give up to $1.2 billion to accelerate British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine development and secure 300 million doses. BARDA has invested more than $2 billion in vaccines and funded more than 30 projects, including for diagnostics and treatments. The agency has awarded grants to Moderna, the first in the U.S. to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanofi, the world's largest vaccine maker, and Johnson & Johnson. The following tables list publicly disclosed BARDA funding over $1 mln to date: VACCINES Company BARDA Funding Vaccine type Stage of development AstraZeneca Plc up to $1.2 bln AZD1222 was developed by the Early-stage study underway in UK since April; Also University of Oxford and licensed to recruiting about 10,000 adults and children for a AstraZeneca large late-stage study Moderna Plc $430 mln mRNA-1273 - uses synthetic messenger Vaccine produced positive results in 45-subject RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the safety trial; late-stage trial to start in July coronavirus Johnson & Johnson $456.2 mln Viral Vector Vaccine for COVID-19 - Will begin human testing in September, with an eye uses pharma unit Janssen Research's toward having a vaccine ready under an emergency use established Adenovirus 26 platform authorization in early 2021 Sanofi SA $30.7 mln Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Protein Vaccine Plans to enroll 1000s of subjects globally for - Based on co's FDA-licensed seasonal early-stage trials for the vaccine it is developing influenza vaccine Flublok with GlaxoSmithKline Plc *Sanofi is also working with U.S.-based Translate Bio Inc on another vaccine candidate based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA). This vaccine has not received funding from BARDA. THERAPIES Company BARDA Funding Therapy type Stage of development Grifols Shared Services North $12.5 mln Treatment based on plasma donated by patients who Company collecting plasma samples. Human studies yet America have recovered from COVID-19; plasma contains to begin antibodies that can target the virus Emergent Biosolutions $14.5 mln Treatment based on plasma from recovered COVID-19 Planning clinical trials patients SAb Biotherapeutics $7.2 mln Immunotherapy that uses SAb's technology to produce Human trials have not started. Company says it has COVID-19 antibodies without blood donations from finished preclinical studies recovered people Genentech USA $25.1 mln Repurposing its rheumatoid arthritis therapy, Regulatory nod for late-stage clinical trial to Actemra(tocilizumab), to help control study efficacy along with standard of care in COVID-19-associated inflammation that could cause hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19 respiratory failure pneumonia Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $16.3 mln and $82 mln Testing Kevzara, developed with Sanofi and Company has amended study design to only recruit approved for rheumatoid arthritis, to see if it can "critical" patients to receive Kevzara 400mg or reduce symptoms of inflammation in hospitalized placebo. Lower dose studies discontinued people with COVID-19 Plans to begin human testing of the cocktail in June SARS-CoV-2 specific monoclonal antibodies - A therapeutic antibody cocktail using Regeneron's discovery platform VelocImmune Johnson & Johnson $152 mln Janssen Research & Development and Rega Institute of No development details available Medical Research to screen libraries to identify therapeutic compounds with antiviral activity against COVID-19. DIAGNOSTICS Company BARDA funding Type of test Stage of development Hologic Inc $13 Mln Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay and Panther Expects to produce at least one million Aptime Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assay - use respiratory assays per week starting in late-May specimens to detect SARS-CoV-2; both can process 1,000 tests in 24 hours and deliver test results in 3 hours Cue Inc $13.6 Mln A portable test that can detect No development details available SARS-CoV-2 in less than 25 minutes using a simple nasal swab Cepheid, a unit of Danaher $3.7 Mln; A rapid, point-of-care test that detects U.S. FDA issued in March issued the test an Corp Additional funding virus in nasal swab samples within 45 emergency use authorization planned as the minutes and is designed for use in program progresses clinical and hospital laboratories There are 10 other diagnostics-makers, including GenMark Diagnostics and Luminex Corporation, who have received grants under $1 million from BARDA. Source: BARDA website (bit.ly/2z9CMDr), U.S. FDA as well as company press releases (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Sriraj Kalluvila)