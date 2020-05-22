Credit RSS
FACTBOX-U.S. pours billions into development of coronavirus vaccines, tests

 (Adds tables for treatments and diagnostics that have received BARDA funding)
    May 22 (Reuters) - As drugmakers race to develop vaccines, tests and therapies for the novel coronavirus, the United States is rushing to secure access to
them by providing funding.
    The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology, will give up to $1.2 billion
to accelerate British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine development and secure 300 million doses. BARDA has invested more than $2 billion in vaccines
and funded more than 30 projects, including for diagnostics and treatments. The agency has awarded grants to Moderna, the first in the U.S. to begin human trials
of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanofi, the world's largest vaccine maker, and Johnson & Johnson.  
    The following tables list publicly disclosed BARDA funding over $1 mln to date:
    
 VACCINES           
 Company                       BARDA Funding         Vaccine type                            Stage of development
 AstraZeneca Plc               up to $1.2 bln        AZD1222 was developed by the            Early-stage study underway in UK since April; Also
                                                     University of Oxford and licensed to    recruiting about 10,000 adults and children for a
                                                     AstraZeneca                             large late-stage study
 Moderna Plc                   $430 mln              mRNA-1273 - uses synthetic messenger    Vaccine produced positive results in 45-subject
                                                     RNA (mRNA) to inoculate against the     safety trial; late-stage trial to start in July 
                                                     coronavirus                             
 Johnson & Johnson             $456.2 mln            Viral Vector Vaccine for COVID-19 -     Will begin human testing in September, with an eye
                                                     uses pharma unit Janssen Research's     toward having a vaccine ready under an emergency use
                                                     established Adenovirus 26 platform      authorization in early 2021
 Sanofi SA                     $30.7 mln             Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Protein Vaccine  Plans to enroll 1000s of subjects globally for
                                                     -  Based on co's FDA-licensed seasonal  early-stage trials for the vaccine it is developing
                                                     influenza vaccine Flublok               with GlaxoSmithKline Plc        
 *Sanofi is also working with U.S.-based Translate Bio Inc on another vaccine candidate based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA). This vaccine has not
received funding from BARDA.
    
THERAPIES
 Company                        BARDA Funding          Therapy type                                           Stage of development
 Grifols Shared Services North  $12.5 mln              Treatment based on plasma donated by patients who      Company collecting plasma samples. Human studies yet
 America                                               have recovered from COVID-19; plasma contains          to begin
                                                       antibodies that can target the virus                   
 Emergent Biosolutions          $14.5 mln              Treatment based on plasma from recovered COVID-19      Planning clinical trials 
                                                       patients                                               
 SAb Biotherapeutics            $7.2 mln               Immunotherapy that uses SAb's technology to produce    Human trials have not started. Company says it has
                                                       COVID-19 antibodies without blood donations from       finished preclinical studies 
                                                       recovered people                                       
 Genentech USA                  $25.1 mln              Repurposing its rheumatoid arthritis therapy,          Regulatory nod for late-stage clinical trial to
                                                       Actemra(tocilizumab), to help control                  study efficacy along with standard of care in
                                                       COVID-19-associated inflammation that could cause      hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19
                                                       respiratory failure                                    pneumonia
 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals      $16.3 mln and $82 mln  Testing Kevzara, developed with Sanofi           and   Company has amended study design to only recruit
                                                       approved for rheumatoid arthritis, to see if it can    "critical" patients to receive Kevzara 400mg or
                                                       reduce symptoms of inflammation in hospitalized        placebo. Lower dose studies discontinued
                                                       people with COVID-19                                   
                                                                                                              
                                                                                                              Plans to begin human testing of the cocktail in June
                                                       SARS-CoV-2 specific monoclonal antibodies - A          
                                                       therapeutic antibody cocktail using Regeneron's        
                                                       discovery platform VelocImmune                         
 Johnson & Johnson              $152 mln               Janssen Research & Development and Rega Institute of   No development details available
                                                       Medical Research to screen libraries to identify       
                                                       therapeutic compounds with antiviral activity against  
                                                       COVID-19.                                              
 
    DIAGNOSTICS
    
 Company                         BARDA funding        Type of test                               Stage of development
 Hologic Inc                     $13 Mln              Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay and Panther        Expects to produce at least one million Aptime
                                                      Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assay - use respiratory  assays per week starting in late-May
                                                      specimens to detect SARS-CoV-2; both can   
                                                      process 1,000 tests in 24 hours and        
                                                      deliver test results in 3 hours            
 Cue Inc                         $13.6 Mln            A portable test that can detect            No development details available
                                                      SARS-CoV-2 in less than 25 minutes using   
                                                      a simple nasal swab                        
 Cepheid, a unit of Danaher      $3.7 Mln;            A rapid, point-of-care test that detects   U.S. FDA issued in March issued the test an
 Corp                            Additional funding   virus in nasal swab samples within 45      emergency use authorization 
                                 planned as the       minutes and is designed for use in         
                                 program progresses   clinical and hospital laboratories         
 There are 10 other diagnostics-makers, including GenMark Diagnostics and Luminex Corporation, who have received grants under $1 million from
BARDA.
    
Source: BARDA website (bit.ly/2z9CMDr), U.S. FDA as well as company press releases

 (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Sriraj Kalluvila)
