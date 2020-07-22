FACTBOX-U.S. pours billions into securing access to coronavirus vaccine candidates

(Adds deal for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine) July 22 (Reuters) - As drugmakers race to develop vaccines and therapies for the novel coronavirus, the United States is rushing to secure access to them. The U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE if it proves to be safe and effective. The contract is the most the United States has agreed to spend on a vaccine, under "Operation Warp Speed," the White House program aimed at accelerating access to vaccines and treatments for the new coronavirus. Previous deals with other vaccine makers were intended to also help pay for development costs. The U.S. government has agreed to invest more than $5 billion in vaccines and has funded more than 30 projects, including for diagnostics and treatments. The agency has awarded grants to Moderna, the first in the United States to begin human trials of a coronavirus vaccine, Sanofi, the world's largest vaccine maker, and Johnson & Johnson. The following tables list publicly disclosed funding of over $1 million from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology: VACCINES Company BARDA Funding Vaccine type Stage of development Pfizer Inc and $1.95 bln Uses the so-called messenger RNA approach that Mid-stage trial to begin late July, companies expect some form of BioNTech SE sets off an immune response to target the virus regulatory approval as early as October and aim to make up to 100 million doses by end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by end of 2021 Novavax Inc $1.6 bln Works with an adjuvant - a substance that boosts Mid-stage trials to begin in August or September, late-stage in immune response to help body build a robust October. Grant covers testing, commercialization and manufacturing of defense against the virus vaccine in U.S., with aim of delivering 100 mln doses by January AstraZeneca Plc up to $1.2 bln AZD1222 was developed by the University of Oxford Mid-stage trials underway and licensed to AstraZeneca Moderna Plc $486 mln mRNA-1273 - uses synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to Vaccine produced positive results in 45-subject safety trial; inoculate against the coronavirus late-stage trial to start in July Johnson & Johnson $456.2 mln Viral Vector Vaccine for COVID-19 - uses pharma Early stage trials to start in July, late-stage study planned for unit Janssen Research's established Adenovirus 26 September platform Merck & Co Inc $38 mln Recombinant COVID-19 vaccine - Based on same Human trials for vaccine, being developed jointly with research technology used in co's Ebola vaccine ERVEBO nonprofit IAVI, expected sometime this year Sanofi SA $30.7 mln Recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Protein Vaccine - Based on Plans to enroll 1000s of subjects globally for early-stage trials for co's FDA-licensed seasonal influenza vaccine the vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc Flublok *Sanofi is also working with U.S.-based Translate Bio Inc on another vaccine candidate based on messenger RNA technology (mRNA). This vaccine has not received funding from BARDA. THERAPIES Company BARDA Funding Therapy type Stage of development Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $85 mln and SARS-CoV-2 specific monoclonal antibodies - A Antibody being tested for preventing and treating COVID-19, late-stage $450 mln therapeutic antibody cocktail using Regeneron's prevention trial run jointly with National Institutes of Health discovery platform VelocImmune $450 mln contract to cover manufacture and supply of a fixed number of bulk lots of the antibody cocktail, to be completed in fall of 2020 Johnson & Johnson $152 mln Janssen Research & Development and Rega Institute No development details available of Medical Research to screen libraries to identify therapeutic compounds with antiviral activity against COVID-19. Genentech USA $25.1 mln Repurposing its rheumatoid arthritis therapy, Regulatory nod for late-stage clinical trial to study efficacy along with Actemra(tocilizumab), to help control standard of care in hospitalized adult patients with severe COVID-19 COVID-19-associated inflammation that could cause pneumonia respiratory failure AstraZeneca $23.6 mln Novel monoclonal antibody combination that Grant supports company’s efforts to develop the treatment, including recognizes and neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 early clinical trial and manufacturing of investigational product for testing Emergent Biosolutions $14.5 mln Treatment based on plasma from recovered COVID-19 Planning clinical trials patients Grifols Shared Services $12.5 mln Treatment based on plasma donated by patients who Company collecting plasma samples. Human studies yet to begin North America have recovered from COVID-19; plasma contains antibodies that can target the virus SAb Biotherapeutics $7.2 mln Immunotherapy that uses SAb's technology to Human trials have not started. Company says it has finished preclinical produce COVID-19 antibodies without blood studies donations from recovered people Source: BARDA website (bit.ly/2z9CMDr), U.S. FDA as well as company press releases (Reporting By Vishwadha Chander and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Sriraj Kalluvila)