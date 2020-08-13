Georgia governor to drop mask lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor and city

ATLANTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Thursday that he plans to drop the mask ordinance lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city, possibly ending a months-long feud over an order for people to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp had sued Bottoms and the city of Atlanta to stop enforcement of a local mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The governor argued that the city lacks the authority to override his order encouraging but not requiring face coverings.