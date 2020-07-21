Healthcare
July 21, 2020 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Georgia judge recuses herself in mask lawsuit between Georgia's governor and Atlanta mayor

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, July 21 (Reuters) - A Georgia judge recused herself Tuesday morning about an hour before a hearing in a mask lawsuit between Georgia’s governor and the Atlanta mayor.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is suing the mayor of Georgia’s largest city and its capital, to stop enforcement of a local order that people wear masks in public to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-page order issued shortly after 10 a.m. did not state a reason but states it is a “voluntary recusal.”

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Franklin Paul

