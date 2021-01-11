REFILE-Two gorillas at San Diego Zoo test positive for COVID-19

(Fixes typo in headline to COVID-19, no changes to text)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Two captive gorillas at the San Diego Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 after falling ill, and a third gorilla appears also to be symptomatic, California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday in an online update about the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom said the source of infection is still being investigated to determine whether the virus was transmitted between animals or from humans to the apes. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)