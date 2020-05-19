Trump's payroll tax cut 'absolutely not' dead -adviser Hassett

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the idea of a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief legislation is “absolutely not” dead.

“I think that if we go to that next phase of negotiations, the president has a way of getting what he wants in these things,” Hassett said in an interview with Fox News. “He believes strongly as I do, economically, that the payroll tax on the employee side is a really big positive stimulus.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)