Healthcare
May 19, 2020 / 8:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Trump's payroll tax cut 'absolutely not' dead -adviser Hassett

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the idea of a payroll tax cut in the next coronavirus relief legislation is “absolutely not” dead.

“I think that if we go to that next phase of negotiations, the president has a way of getting what he wants in these things,” Hassett said in an interview with Fox News. “He believes strongly as I do, economically, that the payroll tax on the employee side is a really big positive stimulus.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below