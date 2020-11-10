U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of almost 59,000 patients: Reuters tally

FILE PHOTO: EMT’s cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - There were almost 59,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the country’s highest number ever of in-patients being treated for the disease.

The number of people with the virus being hospitalized has surged around 73% over the past 30 days to at least 58,982 - a record level that surpasses the previous high of 58,370 on July 22.

The United States also recorded more than 100,000 cases for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, cementing its position as the nation worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.