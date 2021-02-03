Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

Biden presses U.S. House Democrats to move ahead with COVID-19 bill: Jeffries

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, in his call with U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday, made it clear to lawmakers that they need to move forward with COVID-19 relief legislation, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters.

Biden also emphasized the need to get $1,400 direct payments to “everyday Americans” after people earlier received $600, he said at a news briefing, although he gave no other details.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up