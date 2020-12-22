Majority of U.S. House votes to pass COVID aid, government funding bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), walks from the Senate floor as both chambers of Congress are aimed to pass the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) package in a marathon session on Capitol Hill Washington, D.C., U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Monday voted to pass a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill, which is attached to federal agency spending needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight when existing money expires.

With the bill headed toward House passage, it would next be considered by the Senate, which is standing by in what is expected to be an overhwelming vote of approval.