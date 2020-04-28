U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week -Hoyer

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Tuesday, citing health concerns amid a still-rising number of coronavirus cases in the nation’s capital.

Hoyer, a Democrat, said the decision was made after he talked to Congress’ physician on Monday. “The House’s physician’s view was that there was a risk to members,” Hoyer told reporters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell, writing by Doina Chiacu, Editing by Franklin Paul)